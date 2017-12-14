LMPD officer who shot robbery suspect at Family Dollar has been identified

LMPD officers were seen at University Hospital after the shooting. (Source: Jobina Fortson)

Dominique Hardiman is in custody and facing multiple charges. (Source: LMDC)

The robbery and officer-involved shooting happened at the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of West Broadway. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The officer and the suspect involved in Wednesday night's shooting at a Family Dollar store have been identified.

Michael Roberson, who has been with LMPD since 2005, was the officer who shot the armed robbery suspect. That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Dominique Hardiman.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad told media at a news conference Thursday afternoon that Hardiman tried to leave the Family Dollar on West Broadway out the back door, but Roberson shot him in the thigh.

Hardiman is in custody, charged with robbery and wanton endangerment.

Roberson has been placed on administrative re-assignment, per standard LMPD protocol.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting.

