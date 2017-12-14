Jury returns verdict in shooting death of Tennessee teenager - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jury returns verdict in shooting death of Tennessee teenager

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jurors found one defendant guilty of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Drone Bassett was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson. Kipling Deshawn Colbert, 22, and Richard Gregory Williams III, 23, also had been facing first-degree murder charges but were instead found guilty of facilitating the murder.

Dobson, a high school football player, was on a back porch with friends on Dec. 17, 2015, when shots were fired. Police said Dobson suffered a fatal gunshot wound while shielding two girls, who were unhurt.

Dobson's decision to protect his two friends was later praised by then-President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • White House aims to sway opinion against 'chain' immigration

    White House aims to sway opinion against 'chain' immigration

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:25 PM EST2017-12-14 21:25:09 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:37 PM EST2017-12-14 21:37:33 GMT
    The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>
    The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>

  • Prosecutor: Not enough evidence yet in Damond shooting

    Prosecutor: Not enough evidence yet in Damond shooting

    Thursday, December 14 2017 3:35 PM EST2017-12-14 20:35:33 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:37 PM EST2017-12-14 21:37:32 GMT
    A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn't yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who "haven't done their job.".More >>
    A Minnesota prosecutor says he doesn't yet have enough evidence to charge a Minneapolis police officer who killed an unarmed 911 caller this summer, blaming investigators who "haven't done their job.".More >>

  • California wildfires prompt tougher rules for utilities

    California wildfires prompt tougher rules for utilities

    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:34 AM EST2017-12-14 09:34:55 GMT
    Thursday, December 14 2017 4:37 PM EST2017-12-14 21:37:19 GMT
    California utility regulators are considering tougher safety rules for power lines, phone lines and utility poles in parts of the state that are prone to fires.More >>
    California utility regulators are considering tougher safety rules for power lines, phone lines and utility poles in parts of the state that are prone to fires.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly