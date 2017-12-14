WAVE 3 News Editorial - December 14, 2017: Affordable Housing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four out of every 10 people in the workforce in Metro Louisville do not earn a wage that would support the rent of a modest two-bedroom apartment, and eight out of every 10 homeowners who earn less than $35,000 struggle to pay the mortgage.

An estimated gap of available affordable rental units for households earning less than $20,000 continues to grow - now at about 24,000. With large wage increases unlikely, the challenge is addressing this alarming reality.

Louisville's eviction rate of more than 5% ranks among the highest in the nation. To truly grow as a community, the region needs incentives for producing affordable housing and housing that is accessible.

Incentives shouldn't be offered for projects that don't include affordable housing. Short-term low-interest loans for those in danger of eviction should also be established.

The number of people with low wages or fixed incomes won't be dropping anytime soon. Addressing their challenges requires new policies.

