McCracken Co. sheriff's office warns of IRS phone scam

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of phone scams going on in the area.

According to Deputy Derick Pugh, victims are getting a message saying "something had “expired and that I would be taken into custody by the local “cops” in reference some serious allegations.” The caller said legal action would be taken as well if they were not called back.

The number was 707 area code. The caller claimed to be with the Internal Revenue Service.

If you get such a call, contact your local law enforcement.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.