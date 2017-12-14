Colleagues, constituents shocked by Rep.'s suicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Colleagues and constituents reacted to a stunning turn of events after State Representative Dan Johnson committed suicide on Wednesday, just one day after he refused to step down amid sexual assault allegations.

"It's just really shocking," State Representative Kevin Bratcher, who represents Kentucky's 29th District, said. "The whole thing surrounding everything about Dan Johnson has been confusing, because you hear about the allegations, and I don't know if they're true or not, but then when you meet Dan Johnson he seemed like a decent fella."

Calls for Johnson's resignation came earlier in the week from both Kentucky's Democratic and Republican Parties following an expose by The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.

The report detailed the account of a former member of Johnson's Heart of Fire Church who alleges Johnson sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

"I'm not standing here to step down or resign or do anything like that," Johnson told reporters on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Johnson again said he refused to step down amid the sexual assault allegations.

Johnson posted what appeared to be a suicide note to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.

Several hours later, Johnson's body was found on Greenwell Ford Road in Mount Washington. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head in an apparent suicide, according to the Bullitt County Coroner's Office.

Suicide is not what many in Bullitt County would have predicted for Johnson. Especially after he vowed to keep representing Kentucky's 49th District the day before he took his life.

Rebecca Johnson, Johnson's wife, took to Facebook on Thursday posting photos of the couple. She said she's lost the love of her life.

Negative posts followed on social media, prompting Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to take to Twitter and ask people to stop posting "nasty, vulgar comments."

Mt. Washington's Lights On Bar and Grill owner Tom Chamberlain agreed with the Governor, saying he couldn't believe what he was reading.

"I didn't always agree with the things he (Johnson) did," Chamberlain said. "But he still was a human being and we have to respect that and respect his family."

Rebecca Johnson told the Associated Press her husband's death was a "high-tech lynching based on lies and half-truths," and that she will run for his seat in the Kentucky House.

State law requires vacancies in the Kentucky General Assembly to be filled by special election. If Johnson were to win her husband's seat, she would serve out the rest of his term.

"She seems like she's up to the task, and she has a right to put her name in the hat just like anyone else," Bratcher said of Johnson's widow.

Jeff Klusmeier with Young Professionals for Trump also knows the Johnson family. Klusmeier said he is asking people to remember that besides Johnson's politics and anything he was accused of, Johnson was a husband, father, grandfather and pastor. Klusmeier also said he believes Johnson's wife Rebecca will win his seat.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office began providing a deputy for protective presence at the Johnson home Thursday.



