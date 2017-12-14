Dan Johnson: Funeral arrangements announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dan Johnson: Funeral arrangements announced

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
State Rep. Dan Johnson during a Dec. 12 news conference at his church. (Source: WAVE 3 News) State Rep. Dan Johnson during a Dec. 12 news conference at his church. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Visitation and funeral services a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives will take place at the church where he was the pastor.

Dan Johnson, 57, of Mount Washington, was found dead December 13 from a gunshot wound to the head. Johnson's death has been ruled a suicide.

Visitation for Johnson will be at Heart of Fire Church, 5101 Bardstown Road from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17. The funeral service will be Monday, December 18, beginning at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Mount Washington Cemetery.

Johnson is survived by his wife, five children, and several grandchildren.

