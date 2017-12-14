Madisonville cat safe and sound after three day adventure

A cat named Cali is back on the ground after a rough three days.

The little guy somehow ended up stuck in a tree at his Madisonville home.

His owner, Lorie, called for help to get him down, but he was just too high up - about 80 feet.

After the first few days, Lorie says she stopped hearing his meows and feared hope was lost.

There was a plan to try for another rescue on Thursday night, but it was called off after Cali showed up safe and sound Thursday afternoon at Lorie's cake shop.

She says her neighbors brought him in, but wouldn't say quite what they had to do to save him. She says they just told her "Merry Christmas."

"God does answer prayers," said Lorie.

She says despite three nights in the wind and cold with no food or water, Cali is acting like nothing ever happened.

Lorie says he's a little skinny, but seems to otherwise be okay.

"He has had quite a life since he's been with me," said Lorie. "He's grounded from outside for life!"

