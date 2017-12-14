KSP confirms at least 1 death in Daviess Co. crash

Kentucky State Police are working a semi vs pickup crash.

It happened at Highway 60 east at 334 in Daviess County.

We're told both of the vehicles caught on fire.

KSP Trooper Corey King said there is one confirmed death and another person was taken to an Owensboro hospital.

Troopers said US 60 will be shut down for the next several hours as they work the scene.

