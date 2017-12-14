Coyote removal underway, 10 coyotes caught

We have an update on a story we were first to tell you about: Coyote removal in Henderson County.

Licensed trappers told us they've set up traps around the acreage surrounding the neighborhood.

In three days, we're told 10 coyotes have been caught. That's more than what they expected in such a short time.

We spoke to John Zahn from Wildlife Animal Control.

As we told you last week, families in the subdivision complained after several attacks.

Three dogs were killed by Coyotes just this year. Since our initial report, we've had several neighbors in the area contact us to say their pets have gone missing this month.

Residents we shared the news with are relieved to hear how many animals have been caught.

Trappers told us they'll continue their coyote removal efforts until Friday.

It's a story we're following.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.