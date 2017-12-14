Man faces felony charge for trying to dine and dash at Rafferty's

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man told police "times are tight" when he was caught leaving a restaurant without paying for his steak dinner.

Police say Mark Campbell, 54, tried to take off from the Rafferty's on Breckenridge Lane without paying his $34.97 tab.

This happened Tuesday night, around 7 p.m.

Police say Campbell's waitress saw him trying to leave, and asked him to come back inside, telling him “I’m afraid I’ll lose my job.” He agreed, but quickly took off again, according to his arrest report.

The waitress then tried to get a picture of Campbell and his license plate, when he picked her up and threw her into the side of a parked car.

Police say a good samaritan witnessed that and stepped in to help. The man, who has not been identified, made the man go back inside the restaurant, and held him there while police were called.

When officers arrived, they found $104 in Campbell's wallet.

He now faces a felony robbery charge.

In court Thursday, Campbell was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim or Rafferty's. He pleaded not guilty.

