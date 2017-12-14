Suspect in drive-by shootings released on HIP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the three men charged in connection with multiple drive-by shootings was released on home incarceration Thursday.

Mekell Williams, Dae'Vaughn Sullivan and Marcus Greene were all in court on Thursday.

Williams was released on HIP. According to his arrest report, Williams was a passenger in the SUV suspected in three shootings on December 12..

Six people were shot during the crime spree Tuesday. All three shootings happened in the California neighborhood.

Bond for Greene, who has been identified as the shooter, was increased to $500,000, full cash.

Sullivan's bond is $250,000, full cash.

All three are due back in court after the first of the year.

