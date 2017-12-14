Suspect in drive-by shootings released on HIP

After State Representative Dan Johnson committed suicide on Wednesday, colleagues and constituents reacted to a stunning turn of events,More >>
After State Representative Dan Johnson committed suicide on Wednesday, colleagues and constituents reacted to a stunning turn of events,More >>
One of the men charged in the drive-by shootings on December 12 has been released from police custody on home incarceration.More >>
One of the men charged in the drive-by shootings on December 12 has been released from police custody on home incarceration.More >>
Michael Roberson, who has been with LMPD since 2005, was the officer who shot the armed robbery suspect. That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Dominique Hardiman.More >>
Michael Roberson, who has been with LMPD since 2005, was the officer who shot the armed robbery suspect. That suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Dominique Hardiman.More >>
A Louisville man told police "times are tight" when he was caught leaving a restaurant without paying for his steak dinner.More >>
A Louisville man told police "times are tight" when he was caught leaving a restaurant without paying for his steak dinner.More >>
Prosecutors are bringing charges against Tina Schmidt for co-sleeping because she knew the danger of it. An infant has died in her care before.More >>
Prosecutors are bringing charges against Tina Schmidt for co-sleeping because she knew the danger of it. An infant has died in her care before.More >>