Santa, Cops and Kids held in Murray, KY

Speaking out for the first time since his suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson, accused the media of bullying her husband and harassing his friends and family.More >>
Speaking out for the first time since his suicide, State Representative Dan Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson, accused the media of bullying her husband and harassing his friends and family.More >>
There were several pairs of eyes on scene Wednesday night, but the camera would be the only one to relay things exactly the way they happened.More >>
There were several pairs of eyes on scene Wednesday night, but the camera would be the only one to relay things exactly the way they happened.More >>
Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Department to thank them for their service.More >>
Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Department to thank them for their service.More >>
One of the men charged in the drive-by shootings on December 12 has been released from police custody on home incarceration.More >>
One of the men charged in the drive-by shootings on December 12 has been released from police custody on home incarceration.More >>
Vitalis Lanshima was sworn in as the new representative for District 21 on Thursday.More >>
Vitalis Lanshima was sworn in as the new representative for District 21 on Thursday.More >>