Santa, Cops and Kids held in Murray, KY

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 23 of Murray, Kentucky held a program referred to as Santa, Cops, and Kids on Dec. 12-13.

The lodge works with local schools to provide Christmas for kids in Calloway County.

They took 66 kids shopping this year.

According to Murray police, officers from the Murray Police Department, Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and the Murray State University Police Department focused their efforts in raising money for children in the elementary, middle, and high schools of Calloway County.

