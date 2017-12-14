Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 69, South Oldham 67
Augusta 63, Heritage Christian Academy 23
Boone Co. 74, Newport Central Catholic 66
Campbell Co. 64, Newport 59
Collins 64, North Bullitt 63
Cordia 70, Letcher County Central 63
Eminence 81, Frederick Fraize 61
Estill Co. 84, Owsley Co. 55
Highlands 84, Ludlow 48
Mason Co. 80, East Carter 72
Owen Co. 55, Williamstown 43
Prestonsburg 50, Phelps 38
Warren East 70, Cumberland Co. 42
Webster Co. 64, Caldwell Co. 61
West Carter 75, Menifee Co. 69
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 65, Shelby Co. 29
Boyd Co. 81, Spring Valley, W.Va. 57
Campbell Co. 60, Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57
East Ridge 65, Jenkins 57
Edmonson Co. 39, Barren Co. 38
Elizabethtown 79, North Hardin 35
Estill Co. 53, Owsley Co. 52
Fort Knox 37, Beth Haven 19
Greenup Co. 41, Raceland 38
Lewis Co. 73, St. Patrick 26
Lex. Bryan Station 66, Western Hills 47
Lex. Lafayette 66, Lex. Henry Clay 54
Lou. Brown 58, Lou. Collegiate 55
North Bullitt 55, Collins 48
Oneida Baptist 24, Cordia 19
Perry Co. Central 74, Wolfe Co. 30
West Carter 63, Montgomery Co. 34
