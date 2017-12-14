Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 69, South Oldham 67

Augusta 63, Heritage Christian Academy 23

Boone Co. 74, Newport Central Catholic 66

Campbell Co. 64, Newport 59

Collins 64, North Bullitt 63

Cordia 70, Letcher County Central 63

Eminence 81, Frederick Fraize 61

Estill Co. 84, Owsley Co. 55

Highlands 84, Ludlow 48

Mason Co. 80, East Carter 72

Owen Co. 55, Williamstown 43

Prestonsburg 50, Phelps 38

Warren East 70, Cumberland Co. 42

Webster Co. 64, Caldwell Co. 61

West Carter 75, Menifee Co. 69

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 65, Shelby Co. 29

Boyd Co. 81, Spring Valley, W.Va. 57

Campbell Co. 60, Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57

East Ridge 65, Jenkins 57

Edmonson Co. 39, Barren Co. 38

Elizabethtown 79, North Hardin 35

Estill Co. 53, Owsley Co. 52

Fort Knox 37, Beth Haven 19

Greenup Co. 41, Raceland 38

Lewis Co. 73, St. Patrick 26

Lex. Bryan Station 66, Western Hills 47

Lex. Lafayette 66, Lex. Henry Clay 54

Lou. Brown 58, Lou. Collegiate 55

North Bullitt 55, Collins 48

Oneida Baptist 24, Cordia 19

Perry Co. Central 74, Wolfe Co. 30

West Carter 63, Montgomery Co. 34

