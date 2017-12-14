Shoulder injury forces Broncos quarterback out of game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian left the field on a golf cart Thursday night after injuring his left shoulder against the Indianapolis Colts.

Team officials say his return is questionable.

Siemian was injured after being sacked for a 10-yard loss and driven into the ground by Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo with 2:33 left in the first quarter. He got up and left the field under his own power but then was taken to the locker room.

Quarterback Paxton Lynch was inactive for the game because of an ankle injury, leaving Brock Osweiler as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Osweiler entered the game on Denver's next series.

