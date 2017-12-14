New rep. for District 21 sworn in to Metro Council

Metro Council member Vitalis Lanshima was sworn in on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Nigerian immigrant was sworn in on Thursday as the newest member of Metro Council.

Vitalis Lanshima is the new representative for District 21, the seat formerly held by Councilman Dan Johnson.

Lanshima was electrocuted when he was 12, resulting in the amputation of both arms. He came to Louisville to attend Bellarmine University on scholarship as a paralympic track athlete.

"Coming from a very poor background and having to struggle for my entire life to get to where I am today, I believe I have a lot of experience I can come to bear," Vitalis Lanshima said.

Johnson is a former JCPS teacher who teaches Social Justice at Bellarmine University.

He also served as a Metro Council intern under former President Jim King.

