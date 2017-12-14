Bellarmine working on nations longest home court winning streak

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the streak that no one wants to talk about.

"I don't want to look back and jinx ourselves, but I did do the research," Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport says. " In terms of, to use it in recruiting et cetera and I checked division I, division II, division III, NAIA division I, NAIA division II, and junior college and the NBA and it is the longest in the United States."

The streak currently stands at 48. Bellarmine has won 48 straight games in Knights Hall.

The current team is 9-0 this season and 4-0 at home.

They were 16-0 in Knights Hall in 2016-17, 15-0 in 2015-16, and 15-1 in 2014-15. The last home loss was on December 13, 2014. Florida Southern College beat the Knights 101-96 in overtime. That loss snapped a six game home court winning streak. So Bellarmine has won 54 of it's last 55 in Knights Hall.

Up next is #20 Le Moyne College. The Dolphins are ranked #20 in the nation.

"There are tickets available because our students are gone," Davenport said. "This is an incredible matchup and test for our basketball program. Le Moyne College, two years ago beat Syracuse. Le Moyne College was the #1 seed last year in the East Region, just as we were in the Midwest. They have nine seniors. They lost seven points off their team last year, one player, so they have their entire team back."

The Dolphins also have some interesting ties to Louisville and to Davenport. He was an assistant at UofL on the Cards 2005 Final Four squad.

"They are coached by Patrick Beilein, son of John Beilein, the head coach at the University of Michigan. Patrick was a junior on the West Virginia team in 2005 that the University of Louisville beat in Albuquerque to go to the Final Four in St. Louis. He was a junior guard on that team." John Beilein was the Mountaineers head coach.

Bellarmine gets back sophomore Alex Cook on Monday night. The Male High grad missed the first semester. He started practicing again on Thursday.

"He's a very driven young man," Davenport said. "Basketball teaches you life lessons. He's learned a tremendous lesson and he's turned that into a positive. His work ethic in the offseason has been incredible. He's come in here ready to go."

Cook, a 6'7" sophomore, averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season. He averaged almost 17 minutes a game and saw action in 36 contests.

The Knights and Dolphins tip off at 7 p.m. on Monday night.

