Leaders celebrate groundbreaking for new airport fire station

Leaders are finally celebrating a groundbreaking that has been three years in the making. It's for the fire station at the airport.

The current fire station is about 40-years-old and the Daviess County Fire Chief Dave Smeathers said there isn't enough space anymore.

This project has been in the works for a long time, and tracking down the funding has been tricky.

"It's been a stressful situation, but everyone knew it was the best thing for Daviess County and especially for the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport," Smeathers said.

The new station will have a training tower for all sorts of exercises including aircraft rescue.

Organizers said the construction began earlier than expected because of unseasonably warm weather.

They're hoping that by this time next year, it will be open.

