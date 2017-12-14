Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Batesville 64, Milan 59

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 62, Oregon-Davis 59, OT

E. Central 48, S. Dearborn 31

E. Chicago Central 62, Michigan City 48

Glenn 49, Mishawaka Marian 48

Indiana Deaf 89, Union (Modoc) 41

Indpls Howe 99, Indpls Herron 85

Michigan City Marquette 73, Gary Roosevelt 54

New Prairie 51, S. Bend Clay 47

S. Bend Washington 64, Penn 60

Victory Christian Academy 66, Hammond Science and Tech 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Argos 48, Peru 39

Attica 47, N. White 44, OT

Austin 56, Clarksville 36

Benton Central 42, Lafayette Jeff 35

Bethesda Christian 74, Indpls Metro 14

Bloomington North 41, Bloomington South 40

Blue River 61, Muncie Burris 48

Bowman Academy 67, Gary Roosevelt 16

Columbus North 57, Columbus East 54

Delphi 50, Fountain Central 33

Eastern (Greentown) 58, Maconaquah 15

Eastern (Pekin) 80, New Washington 45

Elkhart Christian 31, Culver 25

Ev. Bosse 45, Boonville 43

Ev. Mater Dei 64, N. Posey 48

Frankfort 53, Clinton Central 47

Gibson Southern 63, Pike Central 47

Highland 59, Lowell 44

Indpls Ben Davis 60, Southport 42

Indpls Shortridge 56, Anderson Prep Academy 52

Jay Co. 45, Heritage 42

Jennings Co. 36, Madison 30

Kankakee Valley 73, Twin Lakes 39

Lawrence North 39, Warren Central 35

Linton 66, Shakamak 43

Loogootee 46, Barr-Reeve 37

Marshall, Ill. 66, S. Vermillion 48

Milan 52, Rising Sun 43

Monroe Central 40, Lapel 27

N. Decatur 40, Waldron 38

N. Harrison 52, Salem 34

N. Judson 66, Culver Academy 31

N. Knox 47, Wood Memorial 30

New Albany 70, Providence 56

Northwestern 64, Heritage Christian 44

NorthWood 66, Jimtown 14

Paoli 52, Forest Park 48

Pendleton Hts. 57, Fishers 56

Princeton 61, S. Knox 39

Rockville 48, Riverton Parke 34

Rossville 46, Seeger 31

Scottsburg 73, Mitchell 61

Seymour 65, Floyd Central 34

Shenandoah 56, Daleville 39

Speedway 51, Indpls Irvington 14

Springs Valley 41, Bloomfield 24

Tell City 44, Tecumseh 36

Tippecanoe Valley 58, Winamac 33

Tri-County 63, W. Central 39

Triton Central 56, Hauser 40

University 62, Indiana Deaf 37

Vincennes 73, Lawrenceville, Ill. 36

Vincennes Rivet 57, Ev. Memorial 52

W. Washington 67, Crothersville 45

Wapahani 81, Cowan 47

Wawasee 43, Bethany Christian 38

White River Valley 59, Eastern (Greene) 35

Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 41

Zionsville 103, Tri-West 37

