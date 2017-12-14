Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 69, South Oldham 67

Augusta 63, Heritage Christian Academy 23

Barren Co. 44, Edmonson Co. 38

Boone Co. 74, Newport Central Catholic 66

Buckhorn 46, Hazard 34

Bullitt Central 64, Beth Haven 34

Campbell Co. 64, Newport 59

Collins 64, North Bullitt 63

Cordia 70, Letcher County Central 63

Eminence 81, Frederick Fraize 61

Estill Co. 84, Owsley Co. 55

Grant Co. 78, Harrison Co. 68

Highlands 84, Ludlow 48

Lou. Western 61, Lou. Atherton 50

Madisonville-North Hopkins 71, Trigg Co. 44

Mason Co. 80, East Carter 72, OT

Middlesboro 58, Claiborne County, Tenn. 40

Owen Co. 55, Williamstown 43

Prestonsburg 50, Phelps 38

Scott Co. 101, Trinity Grammar, Australia 35

Somerset 74, McCreary Central 69

Warren Central 73, Franklin-Simpson 50

Warren East 70, Cumberland Co. 42

Webster Co. 64, Caldwell Co. 61

West Carter 75, Menifee Co. 69

Williamsburg 61, Pineville 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 65, Shelby Co. 29

Bardstown 72, Hart Co. 32

Bellevue 58, Calvary Christian 37

Boyd Co. 81, Spring Valley, W.Va. 57

Calloway Co. 53, Hickman Co. 31

Campbell Co. 60, Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 57

Corbin 60, Pulaski Co. 43

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 42, Pineville 38

East Ridge 65, Jenkins 57

Edmonson Co. 39, Barren Co. 38

Elizabethtown 79, North Hardin 35

Estill Co. 53, Owsley Co. 52

Fort Knox 37, Beth Haven 19

Franklin-Simpson 41, Warren Central 30

George Rogers Clark 67, East Jessamine 17

Green Co. 59, Taylor Co. 34

Greenup Co. 41, Raceland 38

Hopkinsville 56, Trigg Co. 14

Lewis Co. 73, St. Patrick 26

Lex. Bryan Station 66, Western Hills 47

Lex. Lafayette 66, Lex. Henry Clay 54

Lou. Atherton 50, Lou. Western 19

Lou. Brown 58, Lou. Collegiate 55

Lyon Co. 67, Paducah Tilghman 63, OT

North Bullitt 55, Collins 48

North Laurel 67, McCreary Central 42

Ohio Co. 58, Dawson Springs 38

Oneida Baptist 24, Cordia 19

Perry Co. Central 74, Wolfe Co. 30

Ryle 47, Highlands 31

Scott 70, Newport Central Catholic 60

Simon Kenton 72, Dixie Heights 61

Ursuline Academy, Ohio 44, Lou. Holy Cross 30

Warren East 77, Cumberland Co. 26

West Carter 63, Montgomery Co. 34

