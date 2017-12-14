Police: Officers shoot 3 carjacking suspects, killing 1

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) - Police officers in Connecticut shot three carjacking suspects Thursday night, killing one, authorities said.
New Britain Police Chief James Wardwell said officers tried to stop a vehicle that they believe was involved in a series of armed carjackings in the city and surrounding areas over at least the past two weeks.
"The most recent incidents in New Britain were on Monday of this week which included shots being fired at one victim, and in a second incident on Monday, a victim being pistol-whipped," Wardwell said.
As officers tried to stop the vehicle and take the suspects into custody, more than one New Britain officer fired their weapon, according to police.
"Three individuals in the vehicle were hit by gunfire," Wardwell said.
"I heard tons of shots. Seven, eight, 10 of them. Went to the back door. Saw the cops running. They made it up the hill. Next thing I know, they had tape out and here we are," Dawn Markunas, of New Britain, told WFSB-TV.
One of the suspects died, and the other two were expected to recover. The officers were not hurt.
Police said there was at least one firearm in the vehicle.
Wardwell said Connecticut State Police would be handling the investigation.
