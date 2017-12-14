ISP trooper shot in line of duty thanks JFD - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ISP trooper shot in line of duty thanks JFD

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Dept. to thank them. (Source: Provided photo) Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Dept. to thank them. (Source: Provided photo)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A special show of gratitude came Thursday, just hours after an Indiana State Trooper was shot in the line of duty.

Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Department to thank them for their service.

JFD was one of the first to the scene when Evans was shot by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night.

Evans was thankfully only grazed by that bullet.

The driver is in jail facing many charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

