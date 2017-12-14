ISP trooper shot in line of duty thanks JFD

Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Dept. to thank them. (Source: Provided photo)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A special show of gratitude came Thursday, just hours after an Indiana State Trooper was shot in the line of duty.

Trooper Morgenn Evans stopped by the Jeffersonville Fire Department to thank them for their service.

JFD was one of the first to the scene when Evans was shot by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: ISP identifies trooper, suspect involved in traffic stop shooting in Jeffersonville

Evans was thankfully only grazed by that bullet.

The driver is in jail facing many charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.