UofL Board of Trustees resolves differences with UofL Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a lengthy closed-door meeting Thursday, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees resolved their differences with the UofL Foundation.

The problems stemmed from reports of mismanagement and excessive spending by the foundation.

Thursday's vote means the board won't take legal action against the foundation.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

It also formalized changes to foundation policies and procedures to increase transparency and oversight of foundation budgeting, expenditures and investments.

"It does everything known to man to close the door to bad behavior at the foundation going forward," UofL Board of Trustees Chairman David Grissom said.

UofL Foundation Interim Executive Director and COO Keith Sherman, along with the Foundation's Special Committee Chairman Earl Reed released this statement Thursday night:

This Agreement is both a vote of confidence and acknowledgment by the Board of Trustees that reforms designed and implemented by the Foundation have addressed concerns over integrity, transparency and sound fiscal stewardship. At the same time, the Foundation has made a formal commitment-ensuring adherence to these measures. This agreement is a final step in rebuilding mutual trust between UofL and its Foundation, and will further instill donor confidence. It also is further proof that there is no better time to invest in the University of Louisville. There has been significant work done by the Foundation’s Special Committee and the Board of Trustees in developing this Agreement, representing a huge step forward in repairing the vital relationship between these entities. This agreement ensures the Foundation, with a mission to support UofL academics, is fully aligned with the needs of the University and its leadership. The UofL Board of Trustees, the Foundation Board of Directors, the Foundation’s Special Committee members and counsel have our deepest appreciation for working to a positive conclusion for both entities and all involved.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.