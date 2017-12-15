2 men shot, killed in southwest Louisville identified

Arias, Rebizi-Hibirma and a third victim were shot in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men who died following a shooting in southwest Louisville have been identified.

Carlos Turrelles Arias, 27, and Omar Alejandro Rebizi-Hibirma, 21, died at University of Louisville Hospital Thursday from gunshot wounds, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse.

Arias, Rebizi-Hibirma and a third victim were shot in the 9900 block of Shirewick Way around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The third victim was listed in stable condition Thursday.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

