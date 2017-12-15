The Voice finalists live today on WAVE 3 News Midday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Voice announced the final four contestants this week.

Chloe Kohanski and Red Marlow (Team Blake), Brooke Simpson (Team Miley), and Addison Agen (Team Adam) will compete for the big title.

We'll chat live with Chloe, Red and Brooke today on WAVE3 News Midday.

Monday's The Voice is a 2-hour show full of performances, with the 3-hour finale on Tuesday night.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

