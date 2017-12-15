Michigan team rebounds after 84-game winning streak ends

POWERS, Mich. (AP) - An Upper Peninsula school that holds the Michigan record for most basketball victories in a row is starting over.
After 84 consecutive wins, the boys at North Central in Powers, Michigan, lost last week for the first time since 2014. But the Jets returned to their home court Thursday night and bounced back by beating Carney-Nadeau.
Rapid River defeated North Central, 65-43, ending an amazing run for the Jets. They won three Class D championships during the streak, which is the longest in Michigan prep basketball history, boys or girls.
"There were no heads hanging in the locker room after the game," coach Adam Mercier said. "We understand it's one game and it's December. I thought our kids handled themselves well with class on the floor."
North Central's starting lineup last year was loaded with seniors.
"We are still trying to work as a team and see who works good with who," Lucas Dombrowski said.
Logan Hardwick scored 17 points for Rapid River.
"It will be a good story to tell to my grandkids," Hardwick said of the big upset.
