Nebraska rallies past Penn State in NCAA volleyball semis

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Nebraska players celebrate after winning a match against Penn State during an NCAA Division I volleyball semifinal Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Nebraska will advance to the championship game Saturday.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Nebraska players celebrate a point during an NCAA Division I volleyball semifinal game against Penn State Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Nebraska won the match to advance to the championship game Saturday.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Nebraska middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, left, and outside hitter Annika Albrecht (17) block during an NCAA Division I volleyball semifinal game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Nebraska won the match to advance t...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Nebraska outside hitter Jazz Sweet (12) hits the ball past Penn State outside hitter Simone Lee (22) and middle blocker Tori Gorrell (11) during an NCAA Division I volleyball semifinal game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Kansas ...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Mikaela Foecke had 19 kills, Annika Albrecht and Briana Holman added 13 apiece and Nebraska fought off match point in the fourth set to beat Penn State in a five-set thriller in the NCAA volleyball semifinals on Thursday night.

The fifth-seeded Huskers will play for the title Saturday night against No. 2 seed Florida, which beat defending champion Stanford in five sets in the late semifinal.

The Huskers took advantage of a series of service mistakes by the top-seeded Nittany Lions to beat their Big Ten rivals for the seventh straight time. They also advanced to their eighth title match, where they will try to secure their fifth national championship.

Nebraska won the opening set 25-18 before dropping the next two, and then rallied to win the fourth 28-26 and force a deciding set. The Huskers took it 15-11 to advance to the finals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.