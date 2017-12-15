Last day to sign up for Obamacare

Officials said, as of last week, nearly 4.7 million have signed up for plans for next year through Healthcare.gov. (Healthcare.gov/CNN)

(CNN) - Time is running out to sign up for Obamacare. Friday is the last day of open enrollment.

Open enrollment ends at 11:59 p.m. for residents in the 39 states that use the federal exchange.

To sign up, call or go to the website Healthcare.gov.

People affected by the hurricanes get an extension but should check in to make sure they qualify.

According to federal data, about 4.7 million Americans selected policies on Healthcare.gov through Dec. 9.

That's almost 650,000 more than at the same time last year, according to Get America Covered.

States that run their own exchanges may have more time to sign up. California and New York have extended enrollment through Jan. 31.

Current Obamacare enrollees who want to remain on the individual market should go to the website to view their options and select a plan.

If they don't, they will be automatically re-enrolled in their same policy.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.