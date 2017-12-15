KY police asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl with autism

Madison Wheeler was last seen late Thursday night. (Source: Christian County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Kentucky are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who may be at risk in the cold weather.

Madison Wheeler was last seen on Gracey-Herndon Road in Christian County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the teen has a mild form of autism.

Wheeler has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'3" and was last seen wearing giraffe print pajamas. She also had a pink blanket with her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the 911 or the dispatch center at 270-890-1300.

