YouTube video leads to additional charges against 2 suspects

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two men charged in connection to multiple drive-by shootings are facing additional charges.

Marcus Greene Jr., 18, and Dae’Vaughn Sullivan, 18, were both charged with tampering and Greene was also charged with receiving stolen property after a rap video was posted on YouTube, according to arrest reports.

Louisville Metro police said on Nov. 2 officers were called on a report of several males hanging out of cars with guns. When officers arrived, the suspects ran. Officers were able to catch up to all but one suspect. None of the suspects had guns on them, however officers found seven guns during a search of the area.

Several days later police said a rap video showing the suspects wearing the same clothes they were in on the day they were stopped was posted on YouTube. Police said Greene was holding two guns in the video. Both of the guns were recovered. Police said one of the guns was stolen.

Greene and Sullivan were already booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facing charges in connection to three drive-by shootings that left six people injured on Dec. 12.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 charged in shootings that wounded 6, more charges possible

Both men were arraigned Friday. This story will be updated.

