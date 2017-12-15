Southern Oregon QB Trosin leads AP NAIA All-America team

By The Associated Press



Southern Oregon quarterback Tanner Trosin and Morningside running back Bubba Jenkins lead The Associated Press NAIA All-America team released Friday.

Trosin led the NAIA this season with 4,516 yards passing. He also has thrown 31 touchdowns. Jenkins leads the NAIA with 2,160 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

St. Francis, Indiana, faces Reinhardt in the NAIA championship game on Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida. St. Francis running back Justin Green was selected to the first team. Reinhardt had three players chosen as All-Americans: offensive linemen Trey Coney and Xavier Carter and defensive lineman Tevin McCoy.

The team was selected by a panel of sports information directors from conferences and schools around the country.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Tanner Trosin, senior, Southern Oregon.

Running backs - Bubba Jenkins, senior, Morningside; Justin Green, junior, St. Francis, Indiana.

Linemen - Trae Bradburn, senior, Morningside; Justin Hunter, senior, Saint Xavier; Trey Coney, sophomore, Reinhardt; Chris Emter, senior, Carroll College; Xavier Carter, senior, Reinhardt;

Tight end - Trenton Poe-Evans, sophomore, Kansas Wesleyan.

Receivers - Hayden Adams, senior, Dakota Wesleyan; Connor Niles, junior, Morningside.

All-purpose player - Charles Duckworth, senior, Point.

Kicker - Daniel Martinez, senior, Wayland Baptist.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Jamarae Finnie, senior, Langston; Evan Sprayberry, junior, Tabor; Tevin McCoy, junior, Reinhardt; Resean Coleman, sophomore, William Penn.

Linebackers - Caden McDonald, senior, Morningside; Piercen Harnish, junior, St. Francis, Indiana; Thomas Sease, senior, Dickinson State.

Backs - Darius Price, senior, Siena Heights; Tomunci Whitfield, senior, Southwestern, Kansas; Tarence Roby, senior, Concordia, Nebraska; Nate Moore, senior, College of Idaho.

Punter - Derek Brush, senior, Arizona Christian.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback - Dillon Turner, senior, Dakota Wesleyan.

Running backs - JD Woods, freshman, Baker; Jacob Kalogonis, sophomore, Northwestern, Iowa.

Linemen - Avery Lock, senior, Valley City State; Spencer Baalman, senior, Tabor; Garrett Bader, senior, Benedictine; Zac Lawson, senior, Lindsey Wilson; Darrion McAlister, senior, Marian.

Tight end - J.C. Koerselman, senior, Northwestern, Iowa.

Receivers - Lexus Jackson, senior, St. Francis, Illinois; LaQuvionte Gonzalez, senior, Southeastern, Florida.

All-purpose player - Tahj Willingham, senior, Hastings College.

Kicker - Mario Esparaza, senior Southwester, Kansas.

DEFENSE

Linemen - Chris Overton, senior, St. Ambrose; Sean Rogers, junior, Southern Oregon; Josh Evans, senior, Evangel; Jason Lupkes, senior, Morningside.

Linebackers - Michael Arenas, senior, Eastern Oregon; Trent Mueller, junior, Lindsey Wilson; Garrett Updegraft, senior, Kansas Wesleyan.

Backs - Nate McLaurin, junior, Baker; Jay Liggins, junior, Dickinson State; Cole Wiseman, senior, Doane; Tionte McDaniel, sophomore, St. Xavier.

Punter - Drake Higgins, sophomore, Missouri Valley.

Selection panel: Mike Byker, Dordt College; Kelli Elmore, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference; Wally Feldt, Frontier Conference; Jo Jo Freeman, Cumberland, Tennessee; Tim Goozen, Arizona Christian; Nick Huntimer, North Star Athletic Association; Jake Knabel, Concordia, Nebraska; Gus Kautz, KAIR Radio; Kevin Lewis, Wayland Baptist; Eric Montgomery, Heart of America Athletic Conference; Sean Ostrander, Robert Morris, Illinois; Mark Potts, Valley City State; Bill Scott, St. Francis, Indiana; Dave Toelle, Kansas Wesleyan; Chris Wells, Mid-South Conference.

