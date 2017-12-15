Robbery suspect shot by LMPD officer arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect in a robbery who was wounded by a Louisville Metro police officer after exiting the store has made his first appearance before a judge.

Dominique L. Hardiman, 24, of Louisville, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and three counts of wanton endangerment. He was brought into the jail courtroom at Louisville Metro Corrections in a wheelchair but stood during the arraignment.

An arrest report says Hardiman was wearing a black mask and was armed with a loaded semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Family Dollar store at 1234 W. Broadway. Hardiman fired twice into the ceiling before he demanded and got the cash from the register, according to the report.

Hardiman fled from the store through a rear door where he was confronted and wounded by a LMPD officer Michael Roberson, a 12 year veteran of the force. Hardiman suffered a wound to the thigh.

Bond for Hardiman, who is also charged with violating a protection order, was raised from $25,000 to $50,000 cash.

