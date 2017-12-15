Franklin County man charged with child sexual exploitation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Franklin County man faces child sexual exploitation charges after Kentucky State Police said he uploaded files of child sexual exploitation online.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch said they began investigating Marcus Tate, 34, after they noticed him uploading the files.

Tate was arrested on Thursday after when investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Frankfort. Equipment was taken from the home for examination.

Tate is charged with one count of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of distribution/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

