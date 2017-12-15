Prosecutor clears Oklahoma cop in Taser shooting, fire death

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma police officer was "justified and appropriate" in using his Taser to shoot a man who died after he burst into flames and got into his gasoline-soaked truck, a state prosecutor wrote in a letter released Friday clearing the officer in the man's death.
Dana Dean Carrothers had apparently doused himself with gasoline and was carrying a lighter after police encountered him on Nov. 7 near Lindsay, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City. District Attorney Greg Mashburn wrote that the 52-year-old Norman man ignored repeated police orders to get on the ground and was headed toward his truck when Lindsay Police Officer Brian Guthrie, fearing Carrothers may have had a weapon inside the vehicle, deployed his Taser.
"Within a few seconds, Carrothers' torso was on fire," Mashburn wrote. "It is unknown if the (Taser) or the lighter caused the fire."
Guthrie sustained first- and second-degree burns on his arms and face trying to extinguish the flames, Masbhurn said, but Carrothers broke free and got back in his truck. A loud explosion followed, and the truck erupted in flames, with Carrothers in the driver's seat.
"He made no effort to get out and stayed in the truck until he died," Mashburn wrote.
The shooting was investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities said Guthrie and another Lindsay officer were responding to a mutual-aid request from the McClain County Sheriff's Office to a report of a suicidal man who was possibly armed when they encountered Carrothers in his vehicle. Mashburn wrote that Carrothers appeared to be dousing himself in liquid from a red can before exiting the truck with a cigarette lighter in his hand.
Lindsay Police Chief Clint Wood and City Manager Stephen Mills did not immediately return telephone messages Friday seeking a response to Mashburn's decision.
Carrothers' brother, Jeffrey Carrothers of Alburnett, Iowa, said he was aware of Mashburn's decision, but declined to comment.
___
Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>
The White House is embarking on a major campaign to turn the public against the nation's largely family-based immigration system ahead of an all-out push to move toward a more merit-based structure.More >>
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves that Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in YemenMore >>
President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations says "undeniable" evidence proves that Iran is violating international law by funneling missiles to Houthi rebels in YemenMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
Republicans grapple with political fallout after Alabama stunner; fear grows about 2018 midtermsMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
GOP leaders forged agreement tax overhaul, paving the way to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Melania Trump says she hopes the giving spirit that Americans displayed during a season of devastating hurricanes will continue over Christmas and into the new yearMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Wish granted: 7 teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet Star Wars stars at 'The Last Jedi' premiere through Make-A-Wish FoundationMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey has welcomed another hippopotamus to the city's zoo, more than 60 years after her song about wanting one for Christmas helped the facility purchase its firstMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrat Doug Jones has won a stunning victory in Alabama's Senate election, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald TrumpMore >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>
Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.More >>