'Be the Match' recruits potential bone marrow donors

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A simple cheek swab could put you on the path to saving a life.

"Be the Match is an organization that is dedicated to providing unrelated live saving donor matches that are diagnosed with leukemia and blood diseases," Dannie Moore of Be the Match said on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.

The organization will hold a National Marrow Registry event on Saturday at The Hat Girls in Norton Commons Town Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those between the ages of 18 and 44 are especially asked to attend. To sign up for the national marrow donor registry, prospective donors must fill out a short consent form and a have their cheek swabbed to determine if they are a match.

