Theft forces cancellation of holiday laser light show

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The computer stolen controlled the holiday light show. (Source: Waverly Hills Sanatorium Facebook page) The computer stolen controlled the holiday light show. (Source: Waverly Hills Sanatorium Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Grinch has brought a halt to an annual holiday tradition in southwestern Louisville Metro.

According to Charles and Tina Mattingly, someone broke into the control house at Waverly Hills Sanatorium at 4400 Paralee Drive and stole the laptop computer that controlled the light display. While the computer is easily replaced, the custom software and other hardware items with it that run the light show are not. 

Tina Mattingly said this weekend would have been the busiest weekend for the Christmas Laser Light Show, which operated on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 p.m. til 9 p.m. Without the computer and program to control the laser lights, Mattingly said the show couldn't go on.

Waverly Hills is a former tuberculosis hospital which opened in 1926 and operated until 1961.

