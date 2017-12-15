Mayfield, KY woman facing sex abuse charge

Investigators said a Mayfield, Kentucky woman is facing a child abuse charge.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Eartha Davison, 59, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse after admitting to inappropriately touching a child she was watching.

Davidson told detectives she knew what she did was wrong, according to investigators.

The investigation began in Nov. 2017.

She was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.