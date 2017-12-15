UK fan makes shocking discovery waking up from anesthesia

Haley Tye couldn't believe she is a UofL student. (Source: Twitter via @_haykathryn)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - We've seen them a million times, hilarious videos of people a little out of it after wisdom teeth surgery.

They don't remember what happened, but thankfully their loved ones record everything for the world to see.

But this video is truly special.

Meet Haley Tye. Waking up from the anesthesia in her UK blue, she made an astonishing (re)discovery.

She attends grad school at UofL!

A true blue fan, she burst into tears at the thought of people thinking she's a traitor.

Tears running down her cotton-stuffed cheeks, she insisted on calling UK to set the record straight. But we're pretty sure her mom didn't let it get that far.

It turns out she has a good sense of humor, though, posting the video on her own Twitter, where it's quickly spreading.

when I found out I go to Louisville after getting my wisdom teeth out ???? pic.twitter.com/kcxdOGsiDV — Haley Tye (@_haykathryn) December 15, 2017

Do you forgive her? Or maybe the better question is - did she forgive herself?

