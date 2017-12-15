Facebook makes it easier to ignore those annoying friends with 'Snooze'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tired of those seemingly annoying Facebook friends? Well, the social media giant is offering an easy way to keep them out of sight and out of mind.

The new feature, Snooze, allows a user to unfollow a person, page, or group for 30 days.

This is similar to the current Unfollow/Hide feature that allows you to permanently remove a user or page from your timeline without unfriending them.

Don't worry, those you snooze will not be notified.

Facebook says you'll be alerted when then Snooze period is about to end and the setting can always be reversed.

