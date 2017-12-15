3 people seriously hurt as train and car collide in Clark County

Police say three people are hurt. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to crash in southern Indiana where a train hit a car.

It happened at 4 p.m. at Highway 31 and Bringham Drive in Sellersburg.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Chief Russ Whelan of the Sellersburg Police Department told us three people were seriously hurt.

All victims have been rushed to University Hospital in Louisville.

Police confirm there are no crossing arms or lights at the intersection where the crash happened.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.