Ex-teacher and coach sentenced in federal child porn case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville teacher and coach has been sentenced on federal charges of child exploitation.

Matthew Graves, 40, was arrested March 21, 2016, for violating child exploitation laws. Graves pleaded guilty to two counts of a federal indictment on September 8.

The plea agreement says that Graves, who was a physical education teacher and assistant coach at Kentucky Country Day, used the social media messaging application KIK to send and receive pictures of minors "engaged in sexually explicit conduct with another KIK user in Maryland" on December 8 and 9, 2014.

Graves was sentenced to 72 months in prison and will be on 20 years of supervised release after his release.

