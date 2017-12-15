Man receives 30 year sentence in homeless man's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who murdered a homeless man because he'd always wanted to kill somebody has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Christopher Winstead, 21, of Louisville, admitted to killing Frederick "Skip" Baker, 65, who had terminal cancer.

Winstead offered Baker $50 to help move a dryer in July 2015. Instead, Winstead took Baker to a vacant home on Blevins Gap Road, stabbed him and left him to die. The next day, Winstead bragged to a friend saying he'd always wanted to kill someone.

"They said he was stabbed over 36 times," said Lillian Baker Fresh, the niece of Frederick Baker. "It's just hard and for you not to have no remorse and just want to satisfy a sick urge that you have because you wanted to see what it felt like to murder someone. It doesn't sit well with me."

"I want him to sit there and think about what he did," said Stanley Baker, Frederick's brother, "because he even made the statement - 'next time I'll plan it better.' So he had intentions to do it again.

Winstead told the friend he didn't feel bad about the killing because Baker didn't have anything to look forward to.

