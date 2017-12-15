9 days left: Last-minute Louisville gift options

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Only nine days left to shop, and many people haven’t even started shopping for every person on their Christmas list. Luckily, Louisville is full of one-stop shopping at unique boutiques and specialty gift shops.

Here are several places to check out for last-minute gifts:

Work the Metal

Inside Work the Metal, dozens of Louisville businesses are under one roof, which makes it easy to get a lot of one-stop shopping done - quickly. Cellar Door Chocolates, Macaron Bar, Moss Hill and other local favorites are offering specialty holiday items like handmade chocolate Santas, snowmen, peppermint soaps and candles. Work the Metal also features Louisville-centric items like fleur-de-lis etched glasses, University of Louisville and University of Kentucky tumblers and handmade jewelry.

FoxHollow Farm

You've heard of make-up and fashion subscription boxes delivered to your door, but this year there's a new a hot holiday item for the family on the go: beef delivery. The FoxHollow subscription box features a variety of grassfed beef and a customized recipe card. There are different options for the subscription box, and FoxHollow Farm is running a 20% off special for the first box. A local favorite, FoxHollow Farm raises its grassfed beef on a 1300 acre farm.



Dress and Dwell

A Southern Indiana favorite, Dress and Dwell is a perfect pick for stylish outfits and unique gifts. Dress and Dwell is running a "12 Days of Deals" with a new sale every day. It’s often a go-to spot for holiday party outfits and Kentucky and Indiana themed gifts. Want to shop local but can’t get to the store? Dress and Dwell also offers and option to buy online.

Six Sisters Boutique

This NuLu spot is right in the middle of it’s "12 Days of Deals". It has cute, trendy gifts, clothing and monogram jewelry. Customers come back for their cozy but fashion-forward looks.

50Lou

This store is on Frankfort Avenue and recently made Yelp’s list for last minute shopping. Quirky, unique, trendy, foodie, you name it, 50Lou likely has it.

