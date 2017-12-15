AP source: Giants agree to trade Matt Moore to Rangers

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.
The swap was pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither club had announced the deal.
San Francisco last month exercised Moore's $7 million option for 2018. He went 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 174 1/3 innings last season, setting a career high for losses, as the Giants finished last in the NL West. He allowed a career-worst 107 earned runs.
He would join a rotation featuring 13-game winner Martin Perez and Cole Hamels, who won 11 games this year. Right-hander Andrew Cashner, another 11-game winner, became a free agent after completing a $10 million, one-year deal with Texas.
Texas went 78-84 and finished third in the AL West behind the World Series champion Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.
San Francisco acquired Moore at the 2016 trade deadline from Tampa Bay for third baseman Matt Duffy. The lefty's best season came in 2013, when he was 17-4 with the Rays.
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the agreement.
