McCracken Co. couple arrested for soliciting minor

A married couple was arrested for soliciting a minor via social media.

On December 14, a concerned parent and a minor female reported to police that the minor daughter had received a disturbing message from an adult female.

The minor female said that the female adult had contacted her via social media and asked her to engage in sex with her and her husband.

After an investigation, detectives found out it was 26-year-old Holly Ayers and 28-year-old Lucas Ayers both of Paducah, Kentucky who are contacting the girl.

Detectives talked to Holly Ayers undercover.

During the undercover investigations, both Holly and Lucas asked the detectives for naked photographs of herself. Holly also sent pictures of herself and her husband to the detectives.

The couple was arrested for prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure minor re: sex offenses.

Lucas Ayers was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant. He is currently on bond and awaiting sentencing for a sexual abuse first degree charge that occurred earlier in 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.