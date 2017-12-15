Henderson Municipal Power and Light settles multi-million dollar lawsuit

Henderson Municipal Power and Light just agreed to settle in a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

City commissioners closed the deal over a long-standing dispute over whether the city had the right to sell excess energy from Big Rivers.

Henderson Municipal Power and Light will receive $6.2-million through the deal.

Four out of the five city commissioners voted to accept the settlement and not everyone was happy with the decision.

Commissioner Robert Pruitt said $15-million to $40-million worth of energy was stolen from the people of Henderson. Pruitt told us Friday the crooks got away Scot-free.

However, Henderson Mayor Steve Austin said this is what was best and there was no way they would get money out of the deal.

The General Manager of Henderson Municipal Power and Light said if everything goes through he will advise some of the money to go into reserves and some of it back to the customers. Ultimately, the utility commission will have to decide.

The money is expected to be received mid-January.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.