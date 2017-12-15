KY sheriff's office issues social media scam warning

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a financial scam involving social media.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman was told to send some money to a man who she met on Facebook who worked on an oil rig.

He wanted the woman to send him money via courier by way of Western Union and MoneyGram so that he could send back money to her to buy a house at Kentucky Lake.

The woman told detectives she never received the money from the man, and the courier needed more money after she already sent $13,000.

The sheriff's office says not to send money to people you don't know. If something appears wrong it probably is.

If you believe you are a target, contact law enforcement.

