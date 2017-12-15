Golden Alert: Help find this missing Louisville man who has autism

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Louisville man who has autism.

He does not speak, according to the Golden Alert issued to find him.

Dennis Sutton, 29, is a black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

He was last spotted near 3rd Street and W. Broadway around 6 p.m. Friday.

Sutton was last seen wearing a blue coat with a fur collar, a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and orange and black shoes.

The Golden Alert says Sutton may have memory or mental impairment.

Anyone who sees him or has any information about his whereabouts should call 911.

