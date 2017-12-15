Louisville launches Smart911 alert system

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro joined the Smart911 service on Friday, which uses online profiles to provide information quickly in an emergency.

Smart911 is a nationwide service which allows Metro Emergency Services to contact users through an emergency alert system.

The free service allows individuals and businesses to create online safety profiles with information that would help dispatchers. Users can include information in their profiles like emergency phone numbers, home and work addresses, medications and pets in the home.

"In a case where a child goes missing, a profile can include the child's current photo, or a physical description of that child allowing us to immediately forward those photos to officers out in the field, allowing them to expedite that search," Louisville Metro EMS Director Jody Meiman said.

Louisville had just under 15,000 residents signed up for Smart911 as of December 2017, Louisville Metro Emergency Services said.

Smart911 profiles are confidential and can only be accessed by trained 911 operators.

