Police: Man arrested in connection with July 2017 homicide

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Martice Mcrae (Source: LMDC) Martice Mcrae (Source: LMDC)
Justin Hague was killed in July 2017. (Source: Legacy.net) Justin Hague was killed in July 2017. (Source: Legacy.net)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide from July 2017, according to police.

The LMPD Homicide Unit arrested Martice Mcrae just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday and charged him with murder for the death of Justin Hague. 

The homicide happened in the 5600 block of Carolyn Way on July 25, 3017.

According to police, Mcrae and Hague were both in a vehicle stolen by Mcrae. Inside the car, Mcrae produced a handgun and shot Hague, then pushed Hague out of the vehicle on Carolyn Way.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

