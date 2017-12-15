Celebration of life, burial for family killed in apartment fire

Burial for the Shanks Lane apartment fire victims. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Valley Hope Center held a celebration of life on Friday for a woman and two children killed in an apartment fire.

Following a visitation and celebration, the three family members were buried at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Loved ones gathered to remember 41-year-old Archimeda "Archie" Riley, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris.

"Keep praying for us," relative Toneya Taylor said.

Archimeda Riley, Savannah Mikayla Cooper and Kameron Harris died when their apartment building on Shanks Lane was set on fire Dec. 5.

Danesha Peden faces murder and arson charges in connection to the fire.

